‘I pray for her all the time’: Family continues searching for missing Bemidji teen a year after her disappearance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been a year since Nevaeh Kingbird went missing in Bemidji. Since then, the family has continued their efforts to find the missing teenager in the surrounding area.

“I pray for her all the time.” said Teddi Wind, Nevaeh’s mother. “I wish that she was here with us and I hope for the best and I hope she’s still out there and I hope she is still alive and whatever happened to her I hope comes to the light soon.”

Another search was held for the young girl that went missing on October 22, 2021. The family hoping they can find her or any information of her whereabouts.

“This is my family. I everything that I can for her,” said Daniel Wind, Nevaeh’s uncle. “What I have to offer, coming up with search plans, organizing, just ground and pound and do what I can for these guys so I can to bring my niece home, their sister, her daughter so I can bring her home. We all love, we all miss her.”

Nevaeh’s mom said she just wants to see her daughter once again. With hopes they can enjoy the simple things in life as a family. For example, they still celebrated her birthday.

“Celebrated like she was still here. Bought her presents, had birthday cake. I just try so hard to hold it all together.” said Wind.

Now this family is hoping for closure one day, whether if that’s finding her alive or discovering what had happened. The uncertainty of the situation has taken a toll on the family, Teddi has grieved half the year thinking her daughter is dead while the other half she doesn’t know what to think. This includes her siblings, who also want to know where she is at.

“It’s been really hard for me on a daily basis. It’s all I think about is her and where she could be.” said LaKaylee Kingbird.

For more updates on the search efforts, there is a Facebook page set up. Click here for more information.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department directly at 218-333-9111.

If you have information about this missing person case you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

