Father reminds families to look for warning signs of mental crises after 13-year-old’s suicide

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One year after losing his 13-year-old son and Horizon Middle School student to suicide, a father is sharing his story in hopes of saving other families from pain and suffering.

Like many teenagers, Jacoby Blake had his struggles both with school and his mental health, but his father says he never expected his son’s story to end the way it did.

“Jacoby was so much fun to be around. He was a get up and go kind of kid,” Mark Jones said.

Jones says while the last year without his son has been unbearable, he’s trying to turn his tragedy into triumph by both keeping his son’s memory alive and helping those battling suicidal thoughts.

“I don’t want any other parents to have to go through that again,” Jones said.

Jones says it has to start at home. He urges parents to open the lines of communication and understanding with your kids.

“There’s a lot that you don’t want to hear and it’s hard to handle, but if you can pretend that you can handle it or pray on it; My son Jalen talks to me about things I didn’t know he trusted me with,” Jones smiled.

He says if that’s not how your home operates now, it’s never too late to change it up. He says it’s important teens feel heard and loved.

“They can’t see the future. We have to have something to let them know that tomorrow will be a better day. You can make it through the storm. If you make it through you’re going to be a stronger kid,” he said.

And Jones emphasizes if your kids don’t feel like they can talk to you, he says don’t take it personal. Instead, he says to help and encourage them to find someone they do trust to help them see the brighter days ahead.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for a memorial bench for Jacoby, you can find it here. Jones says he plans to put the bench in Gooseberry Park. He says he’s also planning a community-wide walk for suicide prevention in remembrance for his son next spring.

If you’re dealing with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, you are urged to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text “Talk” to 741741.

