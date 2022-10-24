Contests
Fargo man facing several charges after overnight phone theft, police say

Austin Ruddell is being held in the Cass County Jail.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, after authorities say he stole a phone and threatened someone in Fargo overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo Police were called to the 2800 blk of 7th St. N. That’s where they say an individual had agreed to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell, to purchase a stereo.

Officers say when that individual tried to pay using a cash app, Ruddell took the individual’s phone and threatened him before fleeing. Officers later found Ruddell, who still had the individual’s phone.

They say Ruddell also had other stolen property, including a backpack and firearm. He also had some drug paraphernalia.

Ruddell was arrested and charged with Robbery Strong Arm Tactics, Unlawful Entry Vehicle Unarmed, Theft of Property under $500, Unlawful Possession of Drug Para and Firearm Possessed by a Felon.

He’s being held in the Cass County Jail.

