Decreasing Clouds with Warmer Temps Tuesday

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: We will start our Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. We will start the day with overcast skies. By the afternoon, we will see our temperatures reach up to the 40s and 50s and the clouds will start to break and then decrease through the evening hours. We look dry for all on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday however, with temperatures starting off in the 30s. But will increase to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We can expect to see some scattered showers moving through the Valley during the morning hours. Some of the precipitation could fall as frozen, but at this time, we are expecting it to be mostly rain. Thursday will be a tad warmer than Wednesday as we will see lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 40s and 50s. The warming trend will continue into Friday as we will see Sunny Skies! We will start the day in the 30s and 40s with some upper 20s possible in the north. We will see highs in the 50s and 60s which is a little above average for late October!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The clouds will return in time for the weekend as we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. We will see lows on both days in the 30s and 40s. We will warm up into the 50s and 60s. The weather will be pretty good for any Halloweekend activities you might have!

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Halloween is looking to have great weather in place for trick-or-treating. Conditions will be dry with partly cloudy skies with fairly warm temperatures. We will begin the day a little chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm up very nicely. We will see high temperatures in the afternoon in the 50s and 60s. By trick-or-treating time, we will have cooled off a little bit, but most can expect temperatures for Halloween evening activities in the 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Cool with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Low: 32. High: 53.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to clear skies with dry conditions. Low: 28. High: 48.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of AM mixed showers. Mostly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Breezy conditions. Low: 35. High: 58.

SATURDAY: Overcast and breezy. Low: 37. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Warm! Mostly sunny. Low: 38. High: 56.

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Partly cloudy skies. Low: 35. High: 60.

