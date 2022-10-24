Contests
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine

Gov. Doug Burgum Oct. 22 tweet
Gov. Doug Burgum Oct. 22 tweet(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the CDC sent out new recommendations regarding COVID vaccine booster requirements for school-aged children, Governor Burgum tweeted his thoughts.

Governor Burgum said that “North Dakota immunization requirements are set by state law, not the CDC. They do not, and will not, include the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“In that aspect, I think that is very good and a very good decision because by doing that we are actually protecting the student’s education, as opposed to forcing them to get a shot,” said Garret R., a North Dakota teacher.

As of now, the COVID-19 vaccine will remain a parental decision in the state of North Dakota. It will not be included in the mandatory vaccines required to enroll in school.

Vaccine requirements are regulated based on state-by-state decisions.

