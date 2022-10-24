12-year-old hit by box truck in Bagley

BAGLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A 12-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a box truck in Bagley early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the boy walked into the roadway as the truck was traveling down Main Avenue near 6th Street NE.

The boy was hit as the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old Bemidji man, attempted to swerve to avoid him.

The child was taken to a hospital in Fargo and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.