Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

12-year-old hit by box truck in Bagley

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A 12-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a box truck in Bagley early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the boy walked into the roadway as the truck was traveling down Main Avenue near 6th Street NE.

The boy was hit as the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old Bemidji man, attempted to swerve to avoid him.

The child was taken to a hospital in Fargo and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Former Sheriff Paul Laney
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

Latest News

Fargo man facing several charges after overnight phone theft, police say
James Hajicek
Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing man
Dilworth Fire Station rendering
Plans moving forward for new Dilworth Fire Station
Try MATBUS week