‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives.

“It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has been through a lot the last few months.” said Missie Goheen, a close friend of the Stearns. “This is what they would want us to do. They wanted nothing to do with a funeral so let’s do one last boozapalooza.”

Many of those in attendance have known the Stearns for many years. For example, Quentin Smith went to grade school with Steve Stearns and they would wrestle each other in the hallways. Smith shared one of his favorite memories he has of Steve when he bested him.

“We’d wrestle in the hallway, everyday, and you can’t put this man down. It’s like trying to tip over a truck,” said Smith. “But there was a little bit of water on the floor and I pushed him back and he slipped and his knee touched the floor. I jumped up, ‘I put you down, I put him down.’ And I took off running.”

Those that knew the couple said Steve loved his town, hunting and being one with the people. While others said Stacy was a great cook and was a quiet leader.

“Steve was my broski and Stacy was my bestie,” said Goheen. “So I look back on our texts and I’m like, ‘Oh I’m going to miss that.’”

The Stearns recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and both were dealing with terminal cancer. According to their friends, the Stearns didn’t want to battle the illness and be stuck in hospital. Choosing to go out on their own terms and died together.

“He was going to do, what he was going to do. Because that is the way they were. They weren’t going to sit in a hospital bed and they went out their way and that is how they were.” said Smith.

Now many have said they are going to miss these two legends in their small town community. Despite what has been said and done, the people are going to continue to have the fondest of memories of Stacy and Steve.

“Thanks bud, for the good times you gave me,” said Dan Buhr, a friend of the Stearns. “I’ve got a lot of his duck decoys sitting in a shed and I wish I could have somebody as good as him to go use it with. And we miss Stacy. I miss her a lot, and I miss him a lot. I miss conversations, we all loved you. Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you.”

