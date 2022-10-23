Teen turns to online learning after anti-LGBTQ bullying at school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - A Northern Virginia family found a virtual learning solution for the bullying their 14-year-old got in school as a member of the LGBTQ community.

With scenes of school walkouts, contentious school board meetings and plans to rollback accommodations for transgender students, some families have started to weigh their options when it comes to schooling.

Kendall Tedesco’s family tried public and private schools but say bullying that started years ago because she’s a part of the LGBTQ community was just too much. She says she was subjected to slurs.

“From my memory, mostly verbal, but there were some physical threats,” said the 14-year-old Kendall.

“I hate to use the phrase, but we had a ‘boys will be boys’ sort of a moment, unfortunately,” said her mother, Gail Tedesco.

Feeling like the system was failing to keep Kendall safe, the family turned to the Virginia Virtual Academy, which provides online learning with a curriculum that follows state guidelines. The program also offers extracurricular activities and mental health resources.

“I wish we had investigated it sooner,” Tedesco said. “We go with the free option… It’s a Virginia public school.”

So far, it’s been a good fit for Kendall, who’s now an 8th grader. She is taking honors classes and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

“Not running away from a problem but looking for an environment where Kendall could be successful and recognizing that’s not the same for every child,” her mother said.

The company that runs the academy is called Stride, Inc. It has partnered with 1,000 school districts and charters schools across the country.

“We live in a tense, politically divided time, and often times, children end up unwitting victims of adult challenges. We don’t get into the political fight of it. We’re trying to educate children, and I think that should be the main focus,” said Kevin Chavous, the president of Stride.

Still, he acknowledges that each case is different.

“It is an option that is not for everybody, but frankly, it should be available for anybody,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.