SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.(Matthew Hinton | AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting with a $250,000 penalty.

The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field celebrating a win over No. 15 Mississippi.

The 45-20 win vaulted LSU back into the rankings at No. 18, but it proved costly.

It’s LSU’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area policy.

LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the postgame celebration of a win over No. 6 Alabama a week earlier.

