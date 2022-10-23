One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was trying to turn left onto ND-Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 2.

They say she failed to stop for traffic in the right of way causing a collision with a passing SUV.

The 43-year-old driver of the SUV and a juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash.

The woman was taken to a Grand Forks hospital to be treated for her injuries.

