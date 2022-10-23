Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

(Source: MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was trying to turn left onto ND-Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 2.

They say she failed to stop for traffic in the right of way causing a collision with a passing SUV.

The 43-year-old driver of the SUV and a juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash.

The woman was taken to a Grand Forks hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Alyssa Gregor & Brett Anderson
Two arrested after drug investigation
Police Lights MGN
Woman killed in Ramsey County crash
Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror - 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt

Latest News

A photo of Steve and Stacy Stearns.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00 PM Saturday October 22nd
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday October 22nd
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
generic crash
Man seriously hurt in Sargent County crash