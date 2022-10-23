Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8.
Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle later rolled and caught on fire.
A witness provided CPR before medical crews arrived.
NDHP says alcohol is believed to be a factor and that he was not wearing his helmet.
