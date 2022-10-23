Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8.

Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle later rolled and caught on fire.

A witness provided CPR before medical crews arrived.

NDHP says alcohol is believed to be a factor and that he was not wearing his helmet.

