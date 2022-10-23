Contests
Man seriously hurt in Sargent County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAVANA, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Sargent County man is now in the hospital after getting seriously hurt in a crash near Havana, ND, which is a short distance from the SD border.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV crossed the center line while on Highway 32.

The 48-year-old driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to run into a ditch before overturning.

The man was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was airlifted to a local Fargo hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

