Man seriously hurt in Sargent County crash
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAVANA, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Sargent County man is now in the hospital after getting seriously hurt in a crash near Havana, ND, which is a short distance from the SD border.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV crossed the center line while on Highway 32.
The 48-year-old driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to run into a ditch before overturning.
The man was ejected and sustained serious injuries.
Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt.
He was airlifted to a local Fargo hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
