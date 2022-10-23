Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race.

In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took to social media Friday to call out the campaign tactics of candidate Mathew King, as well as his supporters; Some of which are recently-departed Cass County deputies.

Mathew King is a current deputy within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office who announced he was running against his boss and current sheriff, Jesse Jahner earlier this year. Jahner was elected to his first term in 2018, and announced he was seeking re-election in January.

“Lately I have watched the opponent of Sheriff Jesse Jahner go deeper and deeper into the dirt, by using his friends and coworkers as his weapons, while he stands by and denies any knowledge of anything happening,” Laney wrote. “In my entire career, anybody who knows me, knows I served with honor, integrity and complete transparency, what I see happening in this campaign, and from the Mat King camp is an absolute disgrace.”

King came under scrutiny earlier this month after an anonymous email group called ‘Code 4 Media’ was created and flooded news outlet email inboxes. The group claimed their goal was to hold elected leaders accountable. Early speculation accused King of being behind the group, which King adamantly denied to VNL and other local media outlets.

Valley News Live uncovered at least one of the people behind the group last week as Ben Longlet who is a reserve deputy with Cass County. Longlet has since been placed on administrative leave as the sheriff’s office states he violated several department policies while acting as Code 4 Media.

“You drum up fake media outlets, CODE 4 Media, Ben Longlet, you attack relentlessly with mis-information, and you embarrass and humiliate a man, Tommy Ray, who has already been held accountable for his mistakes over a year ago. He’s not the one running for sheriff,” Laney said. “You can’t win on merit, talent, experience or knowledge, so you resort to the age old tactic of slinging political garbage.”

Laney went on to say what Jahner has been forced to go through “by the complete and meritless attack by his opponent, and his cronies, cannot go unanswered by those of us who love Cass County with all of our hearts.”

Laney also condemned the actions of Longlet’s brother, Jacob and Cole Thomsen, both who left the sheriff’s office days before Code 4 Media was created and sent its first email to local reporters. Valley News Live reached out to Thomsen last week on his involvement with Code 4 Media, but has yet to receive a response.

Valley News Live obtained both Jacob Longlet and Thomsen’s exit interviews through an open record request. Both men stated they were ditching their years-long law enforcement careers because of Sheriff Jahner.

“(Cole), Mat King, Jacob and Ben Longlet are a DISGRACE to the badge we all wore,” Laney said. “What you are doing, for completely political reasons, is an absolute insult to what we all stand for and I am embarrassed to say I wore the same badge as you.”

Several former local former law enforcement officers commented on the post and thanked Laney for speaking up, while also echoing their disappointment.

“They say this has nothing to do with the election yet they wait an extended period of time to start the complaint process in a public forum. It’s also not believable to suggest that Mat doesn’t know what is going on. If he didn’t he should be denouncing this type of smear tactic. If your not denouncing it one could assume you support it,” a former Fargo Police officer wrote.

“I don’t see Sheriff Jahner slinging mud against his opponent and that speaks volumes about his integrity,” a former Cass County deputy said.

“Agree wholeheartedly with everything you said Paul. Sheriff Jahner is a person of integrity and I considered it a privilege to work with him on many different fronts. Watching these coordinated underhanded attacks against Jesse Jahner tells a person all they need to know about his opponent,” former Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd wrote.

Ben Longlet has yet to respond to Valley News Live inquiries. His attorney Chris Redman told VNL Longlet was ‘threatened with his job’ if he didn’t admit to making the open records request as Code 4 Media.

“That’s illegal. Now there’s threats of criminal charges for sending open records to the media to illustrate workplace impropriety. That’s also illegal. Tersely, what in the hell in going on in Cass County?” Redman said in a statement.

The internal investigation into Longlet is ongoing and likely will take about another month, according to Cass County.

Redman says he will take all legal action necessary to defend his client’s rights under state and federal law, and says Longlet has done nothing wrong.

