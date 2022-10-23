CAIR calls for investigation into possible motive behind vandalism at Fargo Muslim cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an investigation into the motive behind the vandalism at a Fargo Muslim cemetery.

The organization says the vandalism happened on Friday at the cemetery located in the 8000 block of 25th Street S.

They added that the cemetery building and materials inside such as cement vaults were vandalized.

The incident has been reported to the Fargo Police Department.

Leaders for the organization believe there is a possible “bias motive” behind the acts.

“Given the recent incidents targeting Muslim communities in the region, we urge law enforcement authorities to consider a possible bias motive as they investigate this case. All faith communities should be able to bury their dead and carry out other aspects of their faith without fear of harassment,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

