Woman killed in Ramsey County crash

Ramsey County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Ramsey County, North Dakota, Friday night.

Highway Patrol says a 1997 Chevrolet S10 and was travelling northbound on ND Highway 1, South of Nekoma, when it entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle crossed the centerline, and rolled an undetermined number of times, coming to a halt in the west ditch.

The driver, identified as a 24 year old female from Edmore, ND was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Highway Patrol says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

