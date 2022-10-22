Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Missing runner’s family joins effort to raise money for SD organization

David Lunde is missing in Colorado.
David Lunde is missing in Colorado.(MaryBeth Lunde)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The search for a Cooperstown native, who went missing while running in the mountains in Colorado, has once again been unsuccessful.

David Lunde, went missing earlier this month, and several searches were conducted in the mountains near Durango, Colorado.

According to a Facebook post, Lunde would have celebrated his 30th birthday on October 23.

They stated he was planning to run 61 miles to raise money for a local charity in South Dakota.

The family is taking on that commitment.

They are also encouraging others across the country to join in whether in person or virtually.

Additional information about the event can be found on the David Lunde’s Prayer Warriors Facebook page

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Code 4 Media revealed
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
Alyssa Gregor & Brett Anderson
Two arrested after drug investigation
Police Lights MGN
Woman killed in Ramsey County crash
Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror - 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt

Latest News

generic crash
Man seriously hurt in Sargent County crash
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
Police Lights MGN
Woman killed in Ramsey County crash
These trophies are up for auction from the DGF website.
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items