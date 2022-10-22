Missing runner’s family joins effort to raise money for SD organization

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The search for a Cooperstown native, who went missing while running in the mountains in Colorado, has once again been unsuccessful.

David Lunde, went missing earlier this month, and several searches were conducted in the mountains near Durango, Colorado.

According to a Facebook post, Lunde would have celebrated his 30th birthday on October 23.

They stated he was planning to run 61 miles to raise money for a local charity in South Dakota.

The family is taking on that commitment.

They are also encouraging others across the country to join in whether in person or virtually.

Additional information about the event can be found on the David Lunde’s Prayer Warriors Facebook page

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.