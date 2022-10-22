‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well.

“Those things, those memories, those moments really create a link to the past and the present,” said Jessica Larson, who graduated from DGF High School in 2009. “To get rid of that I think would be a huge mistake.”

Jessica Larson is like many other DGF alumni who are frustrated over the district’s decision to auction off items that have history attached them.

“To see that the school will be giving away those awards that so many people that worked so hard for, kind of feels like they don’t really care.” said Michaila Hicks, DGF class of 2017.

On a social media post by the school district about the auction, many people pointed out that many of the trophies were those of women sports, speech and debate. That didn’t sit well with Larson, who went to nationals three times for debate. That now feels like an afterthought to her former high school.

“Seeing that was pretty upsetting, and seeing that it effected women sports more, just wasn’t a great feeling and not something you want to see out of your hometown.” said Larson.

“As an alumni, I see that the school does not care about any of the individuals who were a part of any of those teams, some of which are not even ten years old. It made me lose all respect for the administration, school board, and any person who was part of the decision making process for this.” wrote Jerad Nelson, who graduated from DGF.

Some of these alumni believe the school is removing the history that is attached to these items, whether if the retired logo is on it or not.

“A lot of the trophies symbolize those relationships and the hard work went into it to win those,” said Larson. “So it feels like they’re just essentially selling off the soul of what I consider the school.”

The school district is holding the auction through November 4 and the plan is to make a digital trophy case of past accomplishments.

