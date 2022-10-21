Contests
Two arrested after drug investigation

Alyssa Gregor & Brett Anderson
Alyssa Gregor & Brett Anderson(Wilkin County Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022.

Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities busted a vehicle involved in the investigation and found 12 ounces of meth inside.

The driver, Brett Anderson of Moorhead, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, Alyssa Gregor of Wolverton, was arrested for controlled substances as well.

Both were taken to the Wilkin County Jail.

