Sign Solutions USA opens new facility in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A celebration is underway at Sign Solutions USA and DFC as they cut the ribbon on phase one of their new 37-acre campus and 100,000 square foot facility located in West Fargo’s industrial park.

The new building will be home to Sign Solutions USA, Dakota Playground and Park & Play USA. This facility will be the manufacturing hub for Sign Solutions USA, which manufactures and distributes transportation safety products, including MUTCD road signs and markers, mounting hardware, and temporary traffic control devices.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place during DFC Company’s 50th year in business. DFC Company’s first company, Dakota Fence, began serving the Fargo community in 1972 when brothers Dave and Dan Currier and their father Dick recognized the need for a reputable fence company in Fargo and began work out of their backyard garage. The leadership of DFC Company has spanned over three generations of the Currier family.

“We’re humbled by the amount of trust our customers place in us, and we believe the addition of this space will help us better serve the nation’s signage needs,” said President and CEO Joe Currier.

The new building’s design incorporates products used and sold by Sign Solutions USA and its five other DFC Company entities. One example is a Dakota Playground Landscape Structures slide and Sign Solutions USA railings made from Telespar, the square posts that hold the signs.

“We want to be an employer of choice in the area, and we think this new facility along with developing our company culture is going to make that a reality,” said Currier. “Our employees have gotten us to where we are today. We see them as an extension of our family, and we want to take care of them, so they continue to enjoy coming to work every day.”

See the chart below for the six entities within DFC Company.

