Road work complete on County Roads 18 and 81 south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - County roads near Oxbow, Hickson and Bakke are set to re-open as officials announce the completion of the county road work for the Interstate-29 grade raise project south of Fargo.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Flood Diversion Authority and the North Dakota Department of Transportation, say County Roads 18 and 81 will be open for traffic in all directions on Saturday, October 22. Drivers will be able to access Interstate-29 ramps and the County Road 18/81 intersection is now a four-way stop.

“Completing the road raises at the same time as the new bridge over the freeway allowed the work to be completed in one construction season, rather than disrupting traffic at two different times,” said April Erickson, Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District project engineer.

The I-29 grade raise project is part of the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Flood Risk Management Project. It consists of a grade raise of I-29 for approximately four miles to bring the roadway out of the 500-year flood elevation.

The project extends from south of Exit 50 (Hickson interchange) to north of Exit 54 (Davenport/Oxbow interchange) and includes an up-and-over where I-29 crosses the southern embankment near the Wild Rice River, bridge construction and replacement, a temporary by-pass, as well as work on adjacent County Roads 18 and 81 in the vicinity of Oxbow.

The Corps is working in partnership with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority on the project. Officials say this project will provide flood risk reduction for more than 235,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.

