Paranormal investigations to make you question if you believe in ghosts or not

Valley Today KVLY - Bonanzaville paranormal investigation
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bonanzaville is hosting their paranormal investigation tours for the Valley to ring in Halloween.

The tour is inspired after visitors and volunteers experience unexplainable paranormal phenomena.

Each group can be up to 6 people and each group gets investigator equipment like an EMF meter, thermometer, and voice boxes to enhance the experience.

The cost is $55/per person for 90 minutes of investigating. Tickets include one free drink and munchies during happy hour before and between sessions.

