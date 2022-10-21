Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled in 2 years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the northern valley. The goal was to reignite the conversation about drugs and overdoses, and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.

The groups in attendance discussed drug trafficking trends, overdose statistics, prevention efforts, and treatment and recovery services.

Data from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services indicates there were 131 drug overdose deaths statewide in 2021 which was an increase from 76 in 2019. Twelve of those deaths occurred in Grand Forks County which was double the number from 2019. Toxicology reports showed that the most common drugs present during overdose deaths were opiates and amphetamines.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel Brandon Solberg said, “Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, and even a small amount can be deadly without proper medical intervention.”

Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson stated, “A multi-disciplined approach to a community-based problem is needed because we can’t arrest our way out of this problem.”

Representatives from 19 public and private entities including law enforcement, health and human services, education, elected offices, and local and state governments attended the meeting.

