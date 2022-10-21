Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park

A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas. (Source: REBECCA CLARK, VIRALHOG, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITAQUE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas woman is recovering after surviving being gored by a bison.

Rebecca Clark shared a video on social media of the incident. She said she posted the video in hopes of educating others.

Clark said she was on a hike earlier this month in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway in Briscoe County when she came upon several bison.

According to Clark, she tried to walk past them slowly, but one of them charged her. As she ran, a bison gored her and knocked her into a thorny mesquite bush.

Clark can be heard saying in the video, “Oh my God,” while attempting to escape the animal.

The woman said she texted her son and friends for help as authorities responded and rescued her.

According to an incident report, Clark suffered about a 3-inch puncture wound on her back. She said she is healing from her injuries and plans to continue hiking.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminded visitors to give bison plenty of space by staying at least 50 yards away.

Officials urged hikers to leave the area if they notice animals changing their behavior.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead.
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
crash graphic
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant

Latest News

FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
Missing Princeton University student found dead
FILE - UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 26, 2019....
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old Florida girl on Thursday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 16-year-old Florida girl