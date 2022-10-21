Lakeshirts donating sales of ‘Maplelag Strong’ tees to lost resort

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Lakeshirts, based in Detroit Lakes, is donating 100% of the money made from the first 1,000 sold of their ‘Maplelag Strong’ tees directly to the lost resort.

Maplelag burned to ash on October 10th.

Lakeshirts says it believes in supporting the community and is asking everyone to stand with Maplelag Resort, who was one of their very first customers.

Representatives from Lakeshirts say if you want to be #MaplelagStrongTogether, you can buy merchandise at their website: www.blue84goods.com.

The online store will run through November 6th, and the tees will be shipped on November 11th.

