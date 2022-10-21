How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.

“Kind of see more things that are concerning,” said Charles Sterling, who’s lived in Fargo for 23 years. “More high-profile things like shootings that you didn’t used to see quite as often.”

“At nighttime you don’t know who would be intoxicated or be under the influence of alcohol or drugs that would harm people. You never know what could occur,” added Alexander Kromah, a resident of Fargo for 12 years.

However, others say that the Fargo they know hasn’t changed too much.

“I feel very safe,” said Ross Crosby, who’s lived in Fargo for 3 years. “I feel comfortable walking in the middle of the day, early in the morning, late at night. I’ve never had any issues.”

“When it’s night time things start to get a little sketchy, but overall I do feel pretty safe in Fargo,” said Jerimiah Patelski, who recently moved to Fargo.

“If you’re in public, always in cities, just always be careful,” added Aiden Mach, who moved to Fargo after visiting for years.

Cass County Sheriff, Jesse Jahner wants people to remember that these crimes aren’t unique to Fargo, and that they aren’t random.

“Over the last couple years I think we’ve definitely seen an increase in the amount of people that are fleeing from law enforcement,” said Jahner. “And definitely an increase in the amount of shootings that are being reported, whether it’s all of Cass County, Fargo, West Fargo. A majority of those instances are people that know each other. It’s not random acts of violence.”

And for Fargo Police, they’re saying crime numbers aren’t far from years prior, and that some residents’ worries may stem from spotlighting information on shootings that wasn’t previously distributed as much.

“In terms of violent crimes, our homicides are down from last year,” said Zibolski. “If we didn’t report it on our own, nobody would know about it. You’re hearing more than you’re ever heard before in all avenues from our department. That doesn’t mean that things are out of control, it just means that you know more than you knew before.”

Seasons and times change, but they stress that the Fargo you call home isn’t.

“There isn’t any block in this city that I wouldn’t walk any time of the day or night,” said Zibolski.

“Our community, whether it’s the city of Fargo, the city of West Fargo or Cass County, is still a really safe good place to live, a good place to raise your family,” added Jahner.

