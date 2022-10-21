Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
crash graphic
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing
Bjorgaard fundraiser
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror - 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash

Latest News

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate, greets President Joe Biden on...
Biden visits Pennsylvania, key battleground state
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena
New research finds sleep may be just as important to heart health as diet and exercise. (CNN)
Sleep is just as important as diet, exercise, experts say