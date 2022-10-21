Warmer & Breezier Weekend

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: What another beautiful mid-October day it’s been for us across eastern ND and northwestern MN! Highs today have reached the 60s for many. Now for this evening, clouds will continue to increase from the west and we can expect a few showers as well late. Most of the rain will be along and north of the Hwy 2/Hwy 200 corridor. Early showers north Saturday continue to track west to east and exit our region. Morning temperatures will mainly be in the 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to 60s for most! There may be a few 70s as well. Saturday will also bring the start breezier conditions as we continue through the weekend. Saturday winds will be from the southeast with gusts around 20 mph.

SUNDAY: The windy conditions will increase into Sunday. Still out of the northeast, we may see occasional gusts over 30 mph, especially west. Sunday morning lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees for most. We’ll experience a big warm-up as a low pressure system and ejecting warm front slide northeast into our neck of the woods. Some areas south and east will warm into the 70s! As the system approaches, we will see some showers and thunderstorms! There may even be an isolated severe storm - though the better chances for that are just outside of our viewing area to the southeast.

MONDAY: By Monday, the low shifts east we end up on the back/colder side of it. High temperatures for the day will be in the morning and we will see temperatures dropping through the rest of the day. The precipitation type will be a big factor for impacts. Across the Valley, rain will likely be the primary precipitation type with snow/mix in the Western Dakotas and Montana/Wyoming. Winds will be quite strong, so an unpleasant day is likely regardless of precipitation type. However, if there is a changeover to snow, there will be impacts to visibility where that happens! The storm is still several days away, so forecast changes are possible. Whether rain or snow... we could really use the moisture across the entire region and more so west as the dry autumn season has led to worsening drought conditions.

TUESDAY: Morning showers of rain/snow/mix are most likely in the Devils Lake basin and along the International Border. There is a slight chance of a couple of inches of accumulation in the Devils Lake region but especially west. Our temps Tuesday won’t be as warm as they had been prior to the rain/snow. However, temperatures won’t be too cold. We will start the day in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build giving us overcast conditions by lunchtime. By the afternoon, we will see our temperatures reach up to the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY As we move into Wednesday, we start to see clouds clearing to reveal a bit more sunshine. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s while afternoon highs will reach into the 40s and 50s. The difference is that we look mostly dry for all on Wednesday. Thursday brings us cloudier skies and a chance for showers. Afternoon highs warm into the 40s to near 50 which is seasonal for late October!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:.

SATURDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Breezy and warm! Cloudy with shower/rumble chance late. Low: 46. High: 73.

MONDAY: Cooler and windy with rain. Falling temperatures. Morning Temp: 52. Afternoon Temp: 43.

TUESDAY: Cool with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Spotty A.M. shower possible. Low: 32. High: 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Low: 30. High: 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 33. High: 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 36. High: 55.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.