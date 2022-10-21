Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

DGF auctioning off items associated with former Rebel mascot

DGF Public Schools auction items
DGF Public Schools auction items(DGF Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is auctioning off some items that pertain to the old Rebel mascot, or items the district no longer uses.

After the district made the announcement on their Facebook page, many alumni and community members say they don’t agree with the decision. In comments on the Facebook post, some are expressing sadness and others are asking for the district to reconsider.

One person writes, “Why are we trying to erase the history of DGF? These kids worked hard to achieve these and deserve to be recognized and on display.”

A DGF alumnus commented on the post by saying, “This is RIDICULOUS. I am officially embarrassed to say I graduated from DGF. Auctioning off high school accomplishments? You have hit a new low, DGF. BOO and SHAME on you. NOBODY should BID ON THIS.”

Another commenter says they are happy to be able to bid rather than the items being tossed in the garbage, adding that the district’s reasoning for getting rid of the items ‘doesn’t make sense.’

DGF Public Schools responded to some of the concerns by saying the district has taken pictures of all trophies and banners and will be sharing them in a digital platform in their new, upgraded facilities.

The auction is open to the public now through Friday, November 4. You can click here to see what is available for bidding. Each item lists the required incremental bidding amounts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
crash graphic
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror - 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing
Bjorgaard fundraiser
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours

Latest News

Ashley, ND farmer back in the state after being stuck in Ukraine
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled in 2 years
Construction of the I-19 road raise and borrow ditch crossing
Road work complete on County Roads 18 and 81 south of Fargo
Noon News October 21 - Part 1
Noon News October 21 - Part 1