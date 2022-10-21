DGF auctioning off items associated with former Rebel mascot

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is auctioning off some items that pertain to the old Rebel mascot, or items the district no longer uses.

After the district made the announcement on their Facebook page, many alumni and community members say they don’t agree with the decision. In comments on the Facebook post, some are expressing sadness and others are asking for the district to reconsider.

One person writes, “Why are we trying to erase the history of DGF? These kids worked hard to achieve these and deserve to be recognized and on display.”

A DGF alumnus commented on the post by saying, “This is RIDICULOUS. I am officially embarrassed to say I graduated from DGF. Auctioning off high school accomplishments? You have hit a new low, DGF. BOO and SHAME on you. NOBODY should BID ON THIS.”

Another commenter says they are happy to be able to bid rather than the items being tossed in the garbage, adding that the district’s reasoning for getting rid of the items ‘doesn’t make sense.’

DGF Public Schools responded to some of the concerns by saying the district has taken pictures of all trophies and banners and will be sharing them in a digital platform in their new, upgraded facilities.

The auction is open to the public now through Friday, November 4. You can click here to see what is available for bidding. Each item lists the required incremental bidding amounts.

