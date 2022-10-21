Choosing between turkey and alternatives for Thanksgiving amid rising prices from Avian Flu and inflation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween is just around the corner, but we’re also only about a month away from the tradition of cooking, cutting and digging in to our Thanksgiving turkey dinners. However, those gearing up to sell those dinners say you might have to prepare to dig into your wallets as well.

“This is probably one of the bigger jumps on the turkey for sure,” said Ben Rheault, who’s worked at Meats by John and Wayne for 14 years. “Last year I think we were a buck-sixty-something, and this year it’s two-and-a-quarter and up. Per pound.”

While gradual price increases are normal from year to year, is everyone still willing to stick with their tradition even with price hikes from Avian Flu, and inflation?

“We have quite a large family so getting together that is one of the essential things that we have,” said Stacie Hovland. “We always have ham and turkey so no matter what the prices are, I think we’ll always have it.”

“I think because of the tradition of having turkey at thanksgiving, I would still serve turkey even though the prices are higher,” added Kim Engelhard. “I mean if it was like 4 dollars per pound, ya probably would not do turkey.”

“There’s some things that we save and splurge on, and there’s some things that we really cut corners. So for turkey day, I’m going to spend my money on turkey,” said Kris Kincaid.

However, Rheault says that he has already seen others change their plans. “This year already I’ve already been seeing more people ordering hams instead of ordering turkey,”

Even though everyone plans to stick with turkey for now, they do have their back up plans.

“I’m probably prime rib,” said Rheault.

“I would tell my family we’re having ham,” laughed Engelhard.

“If I had to switch to an alternative, it would be Swedish meatballs,” added Kincaid.

