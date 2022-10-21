Contests
Ashley, ND farmer back in the state after being stuck in Ukraine

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Ashley, North Dakota farmer is back in North Dakota after being stuck in Ukraine for nearly a year.

Last Nov., Kurt Groszhans was put in jail after being accused of paying someone to murder a former business partner, who became a ranking official in Ukraine. He was released in June, but stayed in the country.

Senator Kevin Cramer confirmed Groszhans’ arrival in North Dakota.

