Ashley, ND farmer back in the state after being stuck in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Ashley, North Dakota farmer is back in North Dakota after being stuck in Ukraine for nearly a year.

Last Nov., Kurt Groszhans was put in jail after being accused of paying someone to murder a former business partner, who became a ranking official in Ukraine. He was released in June, but stayed in the country.

Senator Kevin Cramer confirmed Groszhans’ arrival in North Dakota.

