12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Moorhead Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened in the 1200 blk. of 30th Ave. S. around 7:15 p.m. They say the driver of a 2000 Dodge Journey was westbound on 30th Ave. S., when he struck the child at the intersection of 12th St. S..

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge, 29-year-old Brandee Moran, Moorhead, was not hurt in the accident.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were not involved and that the accident is under investigation.

