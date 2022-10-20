‘...We made the very difficult decision to streamline out leadership structure...’: Sanford President releases letter about layoffs

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford President & CEO Bill Gassen sent a letter out to employees about the recent layoffs at the health giant.

He says the changes are primarily in non-clinical areas.

The CEO also says Sanford is working to bring a “renewed focus” to their central purpose of providing healthcare, and that it includes making new investments to advance the care they provide.

Gassen says they’re closing out programs outside of their core mission and reducing administrative expenses.

He also details how the changes were patient/resident driven, and that will continue to be their focal point moving forward.

The letter says Sanford streamlined their leadership structure and are simplifying operations in a few focused areas.

The letter reads, in part, “We are doing all we can to support affected colleagues and want to keep them in the Sanford Family. Many have received immediate offers for new jobs and others have been encouraged to apply for open positions across the organization. We are currently hiring for more than 6,000 positions, mainly in patient-facing roles. Looking ahead, we are focused on strategically managing our business in ways that advance patient and community health while remaining committed to being a premier employer in the region for decades to come. This is all part of a planful effort to strengthen our focus on the patients, residents and families we care for.”

Gassen says he sends his condolences to those feeling the loss of co-workers and friends during this process, and has never been more confident in Sanford Health.

There’s no word yet on how many were laid off or if they are permanent.

