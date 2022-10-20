Warming Continues into Sunday!

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Morning temperatures for Friday will be mild in the 40s for most. Through the afternoon Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s. Just a degree or two cooler than our Thursday as a weak cool front passes. The front will stir up some breezy conditions for the day. We warm right back up on Saturday! Morning temperatures will mainly be in the 30s and low 40s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to 60s for most! There may be a few 70s as well. Saturday will also bring breezier conditions as we continue through the weekend. There may be a few light rain showers in northeastern ND and points west, especially in the morning

SUNDAY: The windy conditions will continue into Sunday as well. Sunday morning will be similar in the 40s to near 50 degrees for most. As a low pressure system approaches, we will see some showers and potentially a thunderstorm or two in the later part of the day! We’ll experience a big warm-up ahead of this system, though, but afternoon highs may vary depending on timing. Some areas south and east could warm into the 70s!

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: By Monday when the low shifts east we end up on the back/colder side of it. High temperatures for the day will be in the morning and we will see temperatures dropping through the rest of the day. The precipitation type will be a big factor for impacts. Across the Valley, rain will likely be the primary precipitation type with snow in the Western Dakotas and Montana/Wyoming. Winds will be quite strong, so an unpleasant day is likely regardless of precip type. However, if there is a changeover to snow, there will be impacts to visibility where that happens! The storm is still several days away, so forecast changes are possible. We will be keeping a close eye on it! Whether rain or snow... we could really use the moisture as the dry autumn season has led to worsening drought conditions.

TUESDAY: Thanks to the days of precipitation, our temps won’t be as warm as they had been prior to the rain/snow. However, temperatures won’t be too cold. We will start the day in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build giving us overcast conditions by lunchtime. By the afternoon, we will see our temperatures reach up to the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: As we move into Wednesday, conditions will remain mostly the same. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s while afternoon highs will reach into the 40s and 50s. The difference is that we look mostly dry for all on Wednesday. Thursday is dry as well with cloudy skies and slightly warmer temps. Afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Warmer and partly sunny. Breezy Low: 45. High: 62.

SATURDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Windy and warm! Cloudy with shower/rumble chance late. Low: 46. High: 73.

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cooler and windy with rain. Falling temperatures. Morning Temp: 49. Afternoon: 43.

TUESDAY: Cooler with overcast skies. Low: 32. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Low: 30. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Low: 33. High: 48.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.