Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved.

The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.

Kittelson and her passenger, 27-year-old Cassandra Back also from Staples, were rushed to the Staples hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash report says airbags went off in the SUV and both women were under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

