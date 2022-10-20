Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and police are still searching for one man following calls for shots fired and a chase in Fargo.

Police say it started around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 when police got a call for shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S.

When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle matching the description in the call and tried to stop it, but the SUV took off.

During the chase, officers say a passenger showed a gun but never fired a shot. Eventually, authorities say they had to use a tire deflation device to stop the car, bringing the chase to an end at the intersection of 32nd St. S. and 3rd Ave. S.

Two women from the vehicle were then arrested. They’re 32-year-old Tannis Shaw and 21-year-old Rose Brown. Neither have a permanent address and both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The man driving the SUV ran off after the vehicle stopped and police are still searching for him. He’s identified as 32-year-old Scott Roberts.

If you have any information on where Roberts could be, call police.

