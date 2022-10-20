Contests
Two arrested after police chase

Valley Today KVLY - Two arrested after police chase
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 12:14 am Thursday, Fargo police department received a call of an ongoing disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave S.

Police were searching for a a green 2000 Chevy Tahoe and when found, the vehicle sped off leading into a pursuit.

During the chase, police say a weapon was seen from the front passenger window but shots were not fired.

Police used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle and the chase ended near the intersection of 32nd St. S and 3rd Ave S.

Two females were arrested, 32-year-old Tannis Marie Shaw and 21-year-old Rose Madeline Brown.

They were both arrested for possession of controlled substances as narcotics and related paraphernalia found in the vehicle, along with two weapons.

Police say the vehicles driver, 32-year-old Scott Stuart Roberts fled the area on foot. Police are still looking for him.

