Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash

Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror - 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.
Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror - 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.(Tommy's Express Car Wash)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this year to multiple locations around the country. The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations.

Stop by the Fargo location at 4682 32nd Avenue South on Friday, October 21, Saturday, October 22, Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 to get a wash and a scare. The tunnel of Terror will cost you $20 for a wash, shine and dry.

From 7:00–11:00 p.m., masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that will be illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects.

The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night. Check the company’s site for locations and times.

