Study: Workforce, healthcare & childcare holding back North Dakota businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A business climate survey conducted over the summer of 2022 finds that North Dakota has a strong business climate, however, some common factors are holding businesses back.

More than 200 businesses completed the North Dakota Business Conditions and Climate Survey conducted by the Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth at North Dakota State University. The survey assessed the state’s regulatory and business environment to gain insights into policies that could enable improved economic performance.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber was a partner in the survey, saying North Dakota is ranked positively based on economic outputs, but often times those measurements don’t examine barriers to growth.

The survey revealed that most North Dakota businesses believe the state has a good business climate, but they continue to be held back by an inability to attract workers, high healthcare costs, and lack of access to affordable, high-quality childcare.

Key Results

Businesses overwhelmingly agree (95 percent) North Dakota has a good business climate.

A majority of businesses said North Dakota policymakers have created a supportive business environment (87 percent), and North Dakota has adequate infrastructure for business success (83 percent).

Nearly three-quarters of firms operating in multiple states said North Dakota has a better regulatory environment and business climate than other states where they operate.

Businesses highlighted a number of factors positively affecting their performance in North Dakota. The top three factors are being a right-to-work state (53 percent), low taxes (43 percent), and high-quality education (38 percent).

The number one factor holding businesses back is difficulty attracting and retaining qualified workers (62 percent). Other factors negatively affecting business performance include high healthcare costs (37 percent) and a lack of access to affordable and high-quality childcare (30 percent). Overall, concerns about workforce, healthcare costs, and childcare emerged throughout the survey.

“These results can serve as a first step in identifying the barriers that are preventing the state from reaching its economic potential,” writes John Bitzan, author of the report and Menard Family Director of the Challey Institute. He added, “They show that the state has a great business climate, but also that we have important challenges to address to enable businesses to continue to be successful in the future.”

Information about survey participants, questions, and methodology is available HERE.

