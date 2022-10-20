South Fargo football team helping the community with ‘Rent an Athlete’ project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Need help with some cleaning around the house? The Fargo South Bruins football team has you covered.

The team is hosting a “Rent an Athlete” service project this Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to give back to their community and help to clean it up.

Athletes will be available to rent for help with various projects.

Some of the services that athletes will offer to do include mowing/trimming, raking leaves, car washing, washing windows, painting, dog walking, garden cleanup, and general cleaning.

Donations will be accepted for all services, and all donations supporting the Bruins football team.

If you’re interested in getting help around your house, contact Trisha Enger at (701) 367-8390 or email her at trishenger@yahoo.com for more information.

