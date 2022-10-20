North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.

The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.

The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials.

The federal investment will be matched by recipients to leverage a total of more than $9 billion to boost American production of clean energy technology, create good-paying jobs and support President Biden’s national goals for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

Talon’s proposed facility will process nickel ore from a proposed development and other deposits discovered within an economic radius for the domestic manufacture of batteries.

Talon has concluded a neutrality and workforce development agreement with the United Steelworkers Union, covering the 150 new jobs created at the new facility in North Dakota and the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota.

Talon is in the process of finalizing Project Labor Agreements (PLA) with the building trades unions in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Talon’s facilities in both states must undergo state and federal permitting and environmental review processes that include government to government consultations with sovereign Tribal governments.

