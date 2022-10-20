Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes.

211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. All of those are of people on the run and they’re accused of the worst of crimes like homicide, arson and sexual offenses. Sprecher is a member of the High Plains Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshals Office, which is tasked with finding and apprehending those considered high-risk.

Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.

“We don’t stop looking for them. Some are easier to find than others, but we’ll keep after em’,” Sprecher said.

While that many high-risk warrants may seem like a lot, Sprecher says, that’s about average, and says when it comes to finding those offenders ‘it’s like a triage.’

“We take the worst and go after them first and then go down from there,” he said.

Sometimes those arrest warrants are executed with the help of the Red River SWAT team, and Cass County Sheriff Jesse jahner says a matrix is used to decide when SWAT will step in to help.

“They look to see if they’ve been violent with law enforcement in the past, If they’re known to carry weapons. All of those factors can gain a point value and then when it meets a certain point threshold we can utilize the SWAT team,” Jahner said. He added when SWAT is called out, it creates a safer environment for law enforcement as well, as SWAT is equipped with different and better tools than patrol officers, as most of the equipment is expensive or impractical to carry daily.

757 other felony warrants are active as of Thursday, as well as nearly 2,700 misdemeanor arrest warrants, and 12 civil.

Sprecher says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of arrest warrants spiked due to jail restrictions and hundreds of people missing their day in court. He says while they have finally started catching up, like the rest of the work force, employment in law enforcement is down which means less people to help tackle the pile.

Jahner says sometimes bulletins or BOLOs (be on the lookout) are sent out to neighboring agencies to help find people faster.

“There’s things that we’re looking for such as vehicles they may be driving, who they’re hanging out with, maybe particular residences they’re hanging out at,” Jahner said.

Sprecher and Jahner emphasize public safety is the number one priority of all local law enforcement, and say they work together daily in effort to get and keep danger off the streets.

