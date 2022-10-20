Contests
MN DNR grants helping get kids outside

DNR
DNR(WSAW)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is helping kids cast a line, hike, bike, track, or simply learn more about nature. They’ll give you money to do it, too!

It’s through their “No Child Left Inside” grants.

The grants help boost outdoor programs around the state And in communities with limited opportunities to get out in nature.

Starting today, the DNR will accept applications for grants less than $5,000 and larger grants of up to $25,000.

Smaller grants will be chosen by lottery and larger awards by a competition.

The cash can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and natural resource education.

The DNR will host an informational webinar at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to review grant requirements, the application process and to answer questions. Attendees must pre-register using the registration link on the “Who should apply for No Child Left Inside grants” page of the DNR website

Kids under 18 can apply.

The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated $900,000 from the state’s General Fund and the Heritage Enhancement Account of the Game and Fish Fund to continue the work of the No Child Left Inside grants program.

Half of those funds were awarded to 44 mini grants and 16 larger grants in 2022, and this current application process will distribute the remaining funds available under this appropriation.

For more information about the grant program, instructions for how to apply, and a link to the application or informational webinar registration, visit the No Child Left Inside grants page of the DNR website

