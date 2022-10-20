Maplelag Resort fire cause “undetermined”

CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s office says the State Fire Marshal deemed the cause of the Maplelag Resort fire “undetermined”.

The beloved resort went up in flames on October 10th.

The three-story, 54,000 square foot lodge crumbled into ash.

Fire crews say the building’s size and roof, and the resort’s location, made for difficult fire fighting conditions.

