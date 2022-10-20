Contests
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours

Now, on its second day, almost $38k has been raised for him.
Bjorgaard fundraiser(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours.

Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck.

The page says he was taken to Altru with a broken femur, pelvis, hip, and a variety of other internal injuries.

It says the doctors are monitoring a brain bleed Bjorgaard sustained.

He will likely need months of rest and physical therapy.

According to the fundraiser, Bjorgaard is a student, member of the university’s Trap Team.

He also works three jobs to help pay for his expenses while attending UND.

“During this hunting season, he has only had the chance to hunt a handful of times. Because of what has happened to his body, he will miss the rest of this hunting season,” fundraiser organizer Ella Kalusche said. “Instead, he will spend days in bed or learning to walk again”. The GoFundMe raised more than $28k in less than 24 hours.

To view the GoFundMe, click here: https://gf.me/v/c/y2wn/8k4t8d-hunters-road-to-recovery

