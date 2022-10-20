Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

Officials say if it’s left untreated, patients can die from heart failure in as little as two years.
(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology.

It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis.

Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which provides Essentia’s physicians with another option to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis.

“We are proud to be the first hospital in North Dakota to offer this enhanced TAVR system, which will help many in our community live longer and fuller lives,” said team leader and interventional cardiologist Dr. Saurav. “It is designed to enhance ease-of-use and provide our physicians with greater precision and control throughout the TAVR procedure, thus improving patient outcomes.”

Aortic stenosis happens when the aortic valves begin to narrow, making the heart work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Officials say if it’s left untreated, patients can die from heart failure in as little as two years.

The new treatment is a minimally invasive heart procedure that replaces the thickened valve with the man-made valve.

Essentia says restores blood flow and reduces the condition’s symptoms.

The TAVR system provides precision and control throughout the procedure.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead.
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
0723_Child abuse court
Records: Enderlin man sexually abused, severely neglected young boy
Police lights graphic
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail

Latest News

The Fargo South Bruins football team is hosting a “Rent an Athlete” service project to give...
South Fargo football team helping the community with ‘Rent an Athlete’ project
Sanford Health Logo
‘...We made the very difficult decision to streamline out leadership structure...’: Sanford President releases letter about layoffs
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Grand Farm Director Brian Carroll perform the...
Grand Farm breaks ground near Casselton
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority