Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology.

It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis.

Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which provides Essentia’s physicians with another option to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis.

“We are proud to be the first hospital in North Dakota to offer this enhanced TAVR system, which will help many in our community live longer and fuller lives,” said team leader and interventional cardiologist Dr. Saurav. “It is designed to enhance ease-of-use and provide our physicians with greater precision and control throughout the TAVR procedure, thus improving patient outcomes.”

Aortic stenosis happens when the aortic valves begin to narrow, making the heart work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Officials say if it’s left untreated, patients can die from heart failure in as little as two years.

The new treatment is a minimally invasive heart procedure that replaces the thickened valve with the man-made valve.

Essentia says restores blood flow and reduces the condition’s symptoms.

The TAVR system provides precision and control throughout the procedure.

