City leaders say work of the people will continue in the midst of Deputy Mayor transition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo City Commission voted to remove Dave Piepkorn as deputy mayor due to “derogatory and abusive” behavior they say he displayed.

“The people that don’t know what they should do during the day. Get a job. How is that being productive members,” Piepkorn said during the Oct. 3 commission meeting.

Commissioners John Strand and Arlette Preston, who is now Peipkorns replacement, were behind the ousting.

“Starting last fall with the exchange that has happened between two commissioners and so I have been thinking about this for a while,” said Preston.“The intent with this is that the demeanor of all 5 of us would be respectful.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney says their approach was not done in the usual manner.

“Typically the mayor chooses the deputy mayor and the reason you can do that is oftentimes you pick experience or pick off the different items that person is in charge of,” he said.

Preston says Mahoney is misunderstanding who has the right to make that choice.

“The city charter definitely indicates it’s a city commission selection,” she said. “Yes, it was a different way of coming at it, but the proper way actually.”

Mahoney says he has his own reservations about the newly-elected deputy mayor.

“She ran against me as mayor, obviously she doesn’t like some things that are going on in city hall. She may have a different agenda on what she wants to get done,” said.

He added, in order to work for the people, commissioners need to work harmoniously.

Preston says every commissioner has their own issues they are concerned about.

“I am really interested in neighborhood issues. Yes, if you want to call that an agenda, my agenda is improving,” she said.

Both agree their differences won’t hinder their responsibilities.

“It’s only a commission of five people so we have to work together. You have to find areas where you get along and work together,” said Mahoney

Preston added, “I think there have been differences amongst all 5 of us at different times. We always find a way to work with each other. I have no doubt we will be able to work together again.”

Mahoney also says a revision to the code of conduct should be addressed.

He added the commission should have taken steps for censoring Peipkorn first rather than stripping him of his title.

