CDC adds COVID shot to federal funded child vaccine program

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines are now part of the federally funded Vaccines for Children program.

The program provides free vaccinations to children whose parents can’t otherwise afford them.

The action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is part of a plan to make COVID vaccinations routine.

As funding for pandemic response dries up, it is likely future coronavirus vaccinations will be lumped together with other shots required for children.

Going forward, the necessary vaccinations will likely be covered by private insurance or through local public health initiatives.

The CDC’s committee on childhood immunization will meet Thursday to update a revised immunization schedule for 2023.

