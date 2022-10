GLYNDON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - There will be a large law enforcement presence in and around the DGF school in Glyndon Thursday.

The Clay County Sherriff’s Office, along with Moorhead and Glyndon Police, will be conducting active threat training.

They’ll be out there from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

