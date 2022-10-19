Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.(AtlanticNaturlalist.org via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The heaviest bony fish was discovered in the Azores Archipelago, in Portugal.

The giant, 3-ton sunfish was found dead, floating near Faial Island in December, but the details of the discovery were just published by the Journal of Fish Biology.

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.

The bony fish has been buried in the natural park of Faial Island.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
Discourse at NDSU's Memorial Union
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
Fargo city leader stripped of title- October 17
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title

Latest News

Mom's prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication.
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine