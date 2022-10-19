Contests
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.

Authorities say they tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off, at times going faster than 100 mph. The SUV took officers on a chase for around 22 miles and even went into Clearwater County at a time.

The police report says at one point, the SUV crashed into the woods and got hung up on a tree. That’s when authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran further into the woods and swamp nearby.

K9 Rip was then deployed and tracked the suspect through 300 yards of brush and swamp to find the man trying to hide.

Eventually, authorities got their hands on the suspect and arrested 33-year-old Dustin Anderson of Bagley. Anderson was booked for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree DWI.

